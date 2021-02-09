 Skip to main content

"Newsom Recall Campaign says it has gathered more than 1.4 Million Signatures out of the 1.5 million Needed"

Fox News reported "Newsom recall crossed line from ‘possibility to probability’ as campaign nears threshold, organizer says":

With just over a month to go, the campaign to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom has nearly reached the required number of signatures needed to qualify for a statewide ballot.

As of Sunday, Recall Gavin 2020 – one of two committees organizing the effort – says petitioners have gathered more than 1.4 million signatures out of the necessary 1,495,709.

The campaign will need to gather signatures well above the number to compensate for the signatures that will inevitably be invalidated. Their deadline is March 17. [https://www.foxnews.com/politics/newsom-recall-crossed-line-campaign-nears-threshold]

