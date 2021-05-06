Woke Public Schools are Creating a "Dumbed Down" Marxist Antifa "Army of Monsters"

Today, the Samaticus website reported on Woke Public Schools' "War On Competence – The Final Frontier":

Dumbing Down of America Takes Another Leap Forward

A friend of mine emailed an article the likes of which always prompts me to say “really?”

Please consider the Reason article In the Name of Equity, California Will Discourage Students Who Are Gifted at Math.

Culturally Responsive Framework

I like to verify things myself and you can do so as well by reading the California Department of Education Mathematics Framework...

... implementation of this framework and the standards, teachers must be mindful of other considerations that are a high priority for California’s education system including the Environmental Principles and Concepts (EP&Cs) which allow students to examine issues of environmental and social justice.

Teaching for Equity Highlights

The evolution of mathematics in educational settings has resulted in dramatic inequities for students of color, girls, and students from low income homes.

Teachers are encouraged to align instruction with the outcomes of the California ELD Standards, which state that linguistically and culturally diverse English learners receive instruction that values their home cultures. [ . [ https://sarmaticusblog.wordpress.com/2021/05/06/war-on-competence-the-final-frontier/

Woke Francis Bishops and the globalist left are apparently overjoyed that a large percentage of the young people are supportive of the Marxist Antifa and Black Life Matters terrorists.



Why do many young people support Marxism as well as Antifa and Black Life Matters violence which is anti-Christian and anti-Ten Commandments?



Might the support for leftist violence be because teaching Christianity and the Ten Commandments are outlawed in public schools?



C. Britt Beemer, thought that the Columbine shooting had changed our country's mindset. His surveys show 70% of parents now think danger in schools will continue to increase. “Informed parents” are, also, dissatisfied with public school's drugs, peer pressure, and poor teaching. He sees a trend towards single income families and home schooling.



After 60 years of feminist propaganda, parents appear to be realizing that children are smarter and healthier when they spend more time with them. After 150 years of education propaganda, parents are beginning to see public schools as unsafe to the moral, intellectual, and bodily safety of their kids.



John Taylor Gatto — former New York City and State Teacher of the Year — documents how the education system purposely has created a mass of illiterates. His book, The Underground History of American Education, demonstrates that in 1840 — before public education — 93% to 100% of poor and rich had “complex literacy.”



But, since “compulsory” schools began, each succeeding generation has become more illiterate. After WWII, with increased funding of public schools, black illiteracy doubled and white illiteracy quadrupled. Notice that the increased funding of our public schools preceded the “dumbing down” which in turn preceded the violence.



Justice Department records show that violent criminals are overwhelmingly (80%) illiterate. Since WWII, as illiteracy increased, so did crime. Out-of-wedlock births quadrupled and in the 60's “bizarre violence … became common.”



Why the “dumbing down”? Gatto documents that throwing money at education is a waste unless certain instituted changes are reversed. The first “well-documented” change that gave rise to illiteracy was the American schools' massive conversion to “non-phonetic ways of teaching reading.”



Then, in the 1960's, schools began replacing Christian morality and discipline with reinforcement schedules. There was no longer right or wrong, only the sterile, therapeutic concepts of “positive and negative reinforcement” to maintain the “social order.” It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out why in the 60's “bizarre violence… became common.”



As the strange psychology of “planned smiles”, “stern looks”, “self-esteem” and “aggression management” replaced the Ten Commandments, school security guards and metal detectors became a growth industry.



And teachers that were true educators, like Jaime Estalante of Stand and Deliver fame, and teachers-of-the-year like John Gatto were weeded out. Look it up on the Internet — they were both forced out. We all can remember two or three good teachers like Estalante and Gatto, but they were the exceptions, not the rule.



If it is true — as Gatto with overwhelming evidence shows in his book — that the educational system purposely has created a mass of illiterates, and if Justice Department statistics are true that violent criminals are overwhelmingly (80%) illiterate, then is it possible that the education system is creating a Communist "army of monsters"?



Renowned statistician William Briggs may be right in saying that public schools are creating a Communist "army of monsters" that needs to be "[d]efund[ed]... [i]mmediately":



This was written in a fit of optimism, and with the tacit assumption that you should no longer go to college or let your kids go to college.



I cannot insist on this strongly enough. You should consider removing your children, if you love them, from all public schools. Home school if you can. In any case, get them out of college.

If you are a professor who still believes in Truth and Reality now is your time to be a man. Go down fighting. Do not get purged as a coward.



College is not necessary. Listen: the oligarchs will not do their own plumbing or wiring, and they’ll still want it done competently. Remember a line from 1984: only the proles are free...



... The original reason for college was sound: train men in the ways of the scholar and the pursuit of Truth, all Truth being from God. That purpose still exists, and the need is just as strong as ever. Which is to say, it is not that strong. This calling is only for the very, very few. We need, in a country of our size, perhaps four institutions devoted to training and housing scholars.



We also need electronic toys. Trade schools, which take in fresh boys of, say, thirteen, and spit out electronists at eighteen would fill our needs of men to make these toys. These trade schools would produce better electronists than the current practice of forcing boys to sit through four years of mind-numbing high school and four more of college, half of which is devoted to indoctrination.



We do not need to worry about these electronists not being “well rounded”, just as we do not worry that car mechanics are not “well rounded.” If electronists want to read, they will read, and they are less likely to read bad books when on their own. If they do not read, they won’t. Why worry about it?



Naturally, we can expand trade schools to cover every subject that requires memorization and facility with a deep background of facts. Medicine, math, chemistry, priests, hairdressing. Whatever. The hairdressing is not a joke: we need good barbers (England in particular does). Priests and hairdressers already have their own trade schools, as does medicine and law, but entrance is inefficiently and inexplicably restricted only to the indoctrinated, except for hairdressers.



We also need car mechanics, plumbers, carpenters, surveyors, people who can wrestle PowerPoint to produce slide “decks” to annoy people with at meetings in megacorps.



All of these things, indeed everything but becoming a scholar, could be done faster, better, cheaper, and with less political manipulation at tech or trade schools. If Intel was smart, they’d fund their own, requiring those that graduate to work for them a certain number of years. The students would emerge without astronomical debt, and without anything stuck up their nether regions to demonstrate their commitment to Pride.



If there is an interest in a trade school for grievance studies, why, they can create one for that, too. As it is, a griever emerges from a college with a “degree” which tells its holder she is much smarter and more deserving of respect than she really is. Just as the blubber, piercings, and blue hair dye hide her beauty, the “degree” disguises her mental weaknesses. Colleges are the Dr Frankensteins who created the army of monsters, Karens and Karls, who think they know something because a piece of paper says they do.



We barely listed the benefits of defunding colleges and universities. It would eliminate the farce of “amateur” sports, it would cancel High school, it would keep schools lean and as free as possible from infiltration, it would lessen publish or perish, it would to some extent lift the weight of government influence over research. Kids get jobs and start families earlier, without all that de rigueur campus “experimentation”.



Even if none of that is true, there are scarcely any weakness to the plan. It therefore has no chance whatsoever of being implemented—until the restoration.

[https://wmbriggs.com/post/31306/]



Moreover, public education was meant to be Communist "from the start" according to a Epoch Times expose:



This article is part 10 in a series examining the origins of public education in the United States.



The U.S. public school system was collectivist from the start, as this ongoing series on government education has extensively documented. But as the feds got involved, it quickly went from bad to worse, with the slow and steady decline in education turning into a precipitous collapse.



Today, the schools are a disaster, even by the government’s own measures. Consider, for instance, that the latest scores from the federal government’s National Assessment of Educational Progress revealed that more than two-thirds of eighth-graders aren’t proficient in any core subject. It would be hard to do worse.



The U.S. government bears a big part of the blame. And there should be no doubt that it was deliberate, experts and former insiders tell The Epoch Times.



Because the U.S. Constitution delegated absolutely no power over education to the federal government—and because the 10th Amendment specifically reserves all non-delegated powers to the states or the people—it wasn’t easy for the federal camel’s nose to get under the tent. Indeed, it took almost two centuries for Washington to get seriously involved in public schools.



But communists worked diligently toward that goal for decades. In his 1932 book, “Toward Soviet America,” Communist Party USA leader William Z. Foster boldly outlined the agenda for his fellow revolutionaries. The goal: A U.S. Department of Education that would eventually replace patriotism and Christianity in school with communism and globalism...



... Today, even with a Republican president in the White House, the Department of Education remains firmly under collectivist control. During the 2016 presidential election, for example, an analysis by The Hill revealed that 99.7 percent of all political spending by Department of Education bureaucrats went to Hillary Clinton—the highest of any federal department.



Even after Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos took up her post, the left-wing extremism from the department continued to spew forth. Indeed, on Feb. 12, 2017, the department’s Twitter account posted a quote by Communist Party USA member W.E.B. Du Bois—with his name misspelled, no less, drawing national ridicule.



Among other absurdities, Du Bois claimed the USSR, led by one of the most brutal and murderous regimes in human history, was the “most hopeful country on earth.” During the darkest depths of the “Great Leap Forward,” Du Bois even held multiple meetings with mass-murdering communist Chinese dictator Mao Zedong, and the two were always pictured with smiles on their faces.



These are some of the people who control U.S. education. Under the previous administration, the department, using “stimulus” money to bribe states into compliance, even imposed Obama-backed national standards on the nation—standards that are aligned with international schemes, too. Common Core will be dealt with in a future article in this series...



... Liberals and progressives, of course, don’t want Trump in charge of their children’s education, any more than conservatives want Obama or Biden running it.



“Unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. should not be in charge of our children’s intellectual and moral development,” Massie said. “States and local communities are best positioned to shape curricula that meet the needs of their students.”



The group U.S. Parents Involved in Education (USPIE) is working to end all federal involvement in education, too.



“Although this experiment with federal control of local public schools has gone on for half a century now, it has failed,” USPIE President Sheri Few told The Epoch Times. “The U.S. Department of Education has existed because it is about control and not about children.



“We need to stop treating children like guinea pigs in some social engineering laboratory.”



The U.S. Constitution and common sense both demand that the federal government gets out of education. That would be a great step forward. However, as this series has documented, the government education system has been controlled by collectivists from the very beginning. That means getting the feds out, by itself, won’t solve the systemic problems plaguing education in the United States today.



Still, ending all “Fed Ed” may be a decent place to start. And with Trump in the White House, perhaps both sides of the aisle could work together on this, as a first step to much more far-reaching reforms.



Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, and consultant who co-wrote the book “Crimes of the Educators: How Utopians Are Using Government Schools to Destroy America’s Children.” He also serves as the CEO of Liberty Sentinel Media and writes for diverse publications in the United States and abroad.

