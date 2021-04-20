Archbishop Chaput: Biden should "Refrain from Presenting himself for Communion"

By picking the fringe pro-abortion radical Kamala Harris as his running mate, Joe Biden has proven again to all Catholics that he is a CINO (Catholic in name only).

Harris in 2019 stumped for pro-death Virginia Democrat Kathy Tran who introduced "controversial late-term abortion legislation" in that state. (Washington Examiner, "Kamala Harris stumps for late-term abortion Virginia Democrat ahead of state elections, October 27, 2019: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/kamala-harris-stumps-for-late-term-abortion-virginia-democrat-ahead-of-state-elections)

Extremist pro-abortion Biden showed he was a CINO back in 2008 also when Time magazine asked, "Does Biden Have a Catholic Problem?":

"When Barack Obama announced that he had chosen Joe Biden as his running mate, Catholic Democrats knew some kind of religious rumble was inevitable."



"... Sure enough, the day after Biden's selection the archbishop of Denver declared that the Catholic senator [Biden] should "refrain from presenting himself for communion." Archbishop Charles Chaput was one of the handful of Catholic leaders who had targeted Kerry in 2004... "



"... Then the Bishops stepped in. On Wednesday, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops publically called out Biden for comments he made about abortion on NBCs Meet the Press. Even Kerry, whose support for abortion rights is much stronger than Biden's and who was running at the top of the ticket, never generated attention from more than a handful of the most extreme bishops. The involvement of the bishops conference is a clear signal that the communion wars are not over. And it has Catholics Democrats worriedly asking themselves: Can one of their own ever again win national office?.. "



"... While he accepted Bishop Saltarelli's directive, [extremist pro-abortion] Biden can be feisty about defending his Catholic faith. At one 2005 political event, he memorably vowed that "the next Republican that tells me I'm not religious, I'm going to shove my rosary down their throat."



"... But it's the renewed confidence and assertiveness of Catholic Democrats that may have gotten Biden in trouble. During a September 7 appearance on Meet the Press, moderator Tom Brokaw asked Biden to answer the question 'When does life begin?' From a Catholic standpoint, the Democratic candidate started off well, telling Brokaw, 'As a Roman Catholic, I'm prepared to accept the teachings of my church — I'm prepared as a matter of faith to accept that life begins at the moment of conception.'"

"If he'd stopped there, Biden would have been fine. But he went on to argue that there was a debate about the question in the Catholic Church, throwing in a Thomas Aquinas "Summa Theologia" reference for good measure. It was that extra flourish that got the attention of the bishops, according to Father Thomas Reese, senior fellow at the Woodstock Theological Center. "Politicians should not do theology," says Reese. "Whenever they start interpreting Catholic teaching, they invite Catholic bishops to jump all over them." Within days, Cardinal Justin Rigali, who heads the USCCB committee on pro-life activities, and Bishop William Lori, who chairs the committee on doctrine, drafted a statement outlining Biden's theological errors that was released on behalf of the entire bishops conference — a rebuke not even Kerry received in 2004." [ http://content.time.com/time/politics/article/0,8599,1840965,00.html]

