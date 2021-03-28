Is Francis part of the Gay Lobby as his Former Private Secretary was accused of being and is the Lobby the Reason Pope Benedict Resigned?

In 2019, former President Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon said according to LifeSiteNews that "his own independent sources in the [Francis] Vatican verified... that the vast majority of clergy in the Vatican are homosexual."



Bannon said:



"I was told it is not 80 percent, it is closer to 90 percent."

(LifeSiteNews, "Steve Bannon hints at making film exposing homosexuality in Vatican," June 24, 2019)

Yesterday, Gloria.tv reported that Cardinal Raymond Burke on EWTN "called for a 'clarification' - that will never come - of the [Francis] Vatican’s false claim that there are 'positive elements' in homosex liaisons":

"Burke told EWTN.com (March 25) that despite a sinful life, the person as such remains good, nevertheless a homosex liaison doesn't contain 'positive elements.'"



"He stressed that the 'aggressive homosexual agenda' is now dominating in ecclesial circles and among bishops, and that it is 'not far fetched' to think that Francis’ March 21 Angelus address was an attempt to distance himself from his own document on homosex blessings." [https://www.gloria.tv/post/sKiV1LjJ3EC86Ff3mDEEGEQeG]

Is Francis part of the gay lobby as his former private secretary was accused of being?

In 2019, the Vatican News reported Msgr. Fabian Pedacchio the "Pope's personal secretary to leave his position" with Francis.

(Vatican News, "Pope's personal secretary to leave his position," November 25, 2019)



AdnKronos.com said Pedacchio's resignation was accelerated for unknown reasons:



"[A]n acceleration in his replacement for reasons which are still unclear."

(Gloria.tv, "Francis' Private Secretary about to Resign," November 24, 2019)



Might his resignation have been connected to his reportedly being a member of the Vatican "gay lobby" and issues dealing with that immoral membership?



In 2013, at the beginning of Francis's entering the Vatican according to the Monday Vatican blog, known for its insider knowledge of the Vatican, Francis was already reportedly promoting the gay lobby which included Pedacchio:



"Ilson de Jesus Montanari... catapulted to the number two position in the Congregation for Bishops... rumored to be a close friend of Msgr. Fabian Pedacchio Leaniz... the Pope's personal secretary... [by] Battista Ricca... [Ilson was]... introduced to Cardinal Bergoglio... Was also Ilson part of the gay lobby as Ricca was accused to be?.. Ricca was appointed ... prelate of the IOR... [Is the] Pope Francis... promotion of people presumably part of a gay lobby... a strategy to keep everyone under control?"

(Monday Vatican, "Pope Francis wants to govern the Curia. And possibly with an absent Secretary of State," October 21, 2013)



Gay activist Frederic Martel in his Vatican book wrote of the "magic circle" hotel which is run by Ricca who is "presumably part of a gay lobby" whom Francis promoted:



"The director of the Casa [del Clero] and all the Vatican residences, Mgr. Battista Ricca, also lives there... you can also bump into Fabian Pedacchio, a private secretary to Pope Francis, who has lived at the Domus for a long time, and who is said to keep a room where he is able to work calmly with the Brazilian bishop Ilson de Jesus Montanari... A couple of boys, dinkies and bio-queens who listen to Born this Way by Lady Gaga, live there too... A Basque priest also enjoys some delightful associations within this 'magic circle'... sometimes, holy offices have been celebrated by gay groups."

(In the Closet of the Vatican: Power, Homosexuality, Hypocrisy, Pages 305-306)



When Pedacchio Leaniz and Montanari apparently were not at the "magic circle" hotel room in Rome they "spend holidays together":



"Pedacchio... the Pope's private secretary, Pedacchio and Montanari are... great friends; they also spend holidays together, and in the past years Pedacchio introduced Montanari to familiarity with what would become pope."

(La Stampa, "Bishops, the mystery revealed...," 10/16/2013)



Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò in his September 27 statement said Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the Perfect of the Congregation for Bishops, is undermined "by two homosexual 'friends' of his dicastery."



Vatican expert Marco Tosatti according to Gloria.tv reported how Francis's "private secretary" (and Montanari) apparently undermine Ouellet:



"Ouellet categorically excluded one of them [from episcopal nomination] for moral reasons. But the next day Pedacchio told Ouellet, 'The Pope wants him."

(Gloria.tv, "Two Homosexuals are bypassing Cardinal Ouellet," September 28, 2018)



If Viganò's and Tosatti's reports are true then apparently Francis's allegedly gay private secretary helped him appoint morally questionable bishops.

Did Francis and his allegedly gay private secretary expanding the gay lobby by appointing and promoting gay bishops?



Is there growing evidence that Francis may be a member of the gay lobby?



Remember the question asked by the Monday Vatican:



"Was also Ilson part of the gay lobby as Ricca was accused to be?"

Is Francis part of the gay lobby as his former private secretary was accused of being and is the lobby the reason Pope Benedict XVI resigned?

In 2019, according to a Spanish language Neo Club Press website article, the former head of "the medical services of the Revolution Armed Armed Forces" Roberto Ortega said that Francis's longtime close Latin American collaborator and ally Cardinal Jamie Ortega was a "blackmailed" Communist operative.



The article said the Communist Cuban "regime takes advantage of the cardinal's homosexual condition to blackmail him":

(Neo Club Press, "Cardinal Jamie Ortega is being blakmailed for homosexuality," April 30, 2012)



"[A]n agent who worked for intelligence was the cardinal's husband," said Roberto Ortega "All religions are penetrated (by the State Security) including the Catholic Church and its highest authority, the cardinal."



Reuters reported the close relationship of Ortega to the Communist regime and Francis:



"Ortega, 78, enjoys unrivaled access among religious leaders to Cuban President Raul Castro and he has long been an ally of Argentine-born Pope Francis since their years together in the Latin American Bishops' Council."

(Reuters, "Cuba's controversial cardinal takes center stage in pope's visit," September 8, 2015)



In an LifeSiteNews article reviewing the gay activist Frederic Martel's book "In the Closet of the Vatican: Power, Homosexuality, Hypocrisy" it was revealed that the book spoke of "'rumors" of Cardinal Ortega's homosexuality.



The article said when Pope Benedict XVI visited Francis's longtime ally Ortega's Cuba:



"Benedict was so overwhelmed by the moral "filth ["sexual debauchery among the clergy" and paedophilia of Ortega's Cuban Church]"... that he wept. Martel claims... [and] start[ed] considering his abdication."

(LifeSiteNews, "New book suggests Benedict's trip to Cuba was German Pope's last straw before abdication," February 19, 2019)



Strangely, after Benedict's resignation it appears Ortega was almost jovial saying:



"The Pope... isn't afraid to tell the world he's too weak and tired to go on... governing the Catholic Church."

(Oneida Daily Dispatch, "Pope's resignation shakes Catholic tradition," February 12, 2013)



Is it possible that Benedict resigned because he was "overwhelmed" by the extent of Francis's close allegedly gay lobby ally Ortega's Cuban Church's "sexual debauchery among the clergy" and paedophilia?

Francis Notes:

- Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



"[T]he Pope... WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See."

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said "the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church."

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

- "If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?": http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

- "Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?": http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

- LifeSiteNews, "Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers," December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows "sexually active adulterous couples facing 'complex circumstances' to 'access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'"



- On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



"The AAS statement... establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense."



- On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



"Francis' heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents."



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

- Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: "212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted...Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden" [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

- Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times "Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003": http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html

Tucker Carlson's Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written" according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

- A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [ Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties? : Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: "Anitfa 'Agent Provocateurs'": http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and'":

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]



